Belarusian Surveillance Tech Biz Loses Sanctions Challenge

By William Janes (March 16, 2023, 2:28 PM GMT) -- A Belarusian technology firm has lost its challenge against U.K. sanctions after a London court dismissed its first-of-a-kind request for judicial review, ruling that the government reasonably believed that it supplied surveillance software to the country's repressive regime....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS