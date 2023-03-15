Tobacco Industry Suit Over Calif. Flavored Vape Ban Tossed

By Thy Vo (March 15, 2023, 8:36 PM EDT) -- The R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. hasn't provided evidence that California's statewide ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products would unfairly discriminate against out-of-state businesses, a California federal judge said Wednesday in throwing out a tobacco industry lawsuit against the measure....

