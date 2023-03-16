EPA Wants DC Circ. To Take Over Texas Air Quality Suit

By Madeline Lyskawa (March 16, 2023, 6:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency urged the Fifth Circuit to transfer Texas' appeal regarding its rejected air quality standards plan or to dismiss it entirely, arguing that such challenges to EPA decisions with a "nationwide scope" can only be filed in the D.C. Circuit....

