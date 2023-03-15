Former Cuomo Aide Hits NY With Sexual Harassment Suit

By Lauren Berg (March 15, 2023, 11:35 PM EDT) -- A former aide whose sexual harassment allegations against ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo helped lead to his resignation on Wednesday sued the state of New York, alleging she was forced to resign after Cuomo subjected her to sexual innuendo, and her work environment became "intolerable."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS