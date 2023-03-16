The Term: How Tom Goldstein Changed The Game

Law360 (March 16, 2023, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Tom Goldstein is retiring from his U.S. Supreme Court practice after 25 years and more than 40 arguments — but perhaps bigger than his legal imprint is how his unusual methods changed the Supreme Court bar forever. "It's a place built on tradition, which is a lovely thing, but some of the traditions are stupid," he said on this week's episode of The Term....

