Global Payments GC Saw Comp Climb Above $5M In '22

By Michele Gorman (March 16, 2023, 2:27 PM EDT) -- Global Payments Inc. compensated general counsel David Green, who so far has spent the majority of his career in the company's legal department, with more than $5.1 million in 2022, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Thursday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS