Pa. Tech Co. Wants Contract Breach Suit Out Of Arbitration

By P.J. D'Annunzio (March 16, 2023, 7:27 PM EDT) -- An American technology company asked a Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday to prohibit a Spanish security company from having a breach of contract case handled in the International Court of Arbitration, arguing the forum was inappropriate and in violation of the agreement's arbitration clause....

