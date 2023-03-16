NC Attys Strike Back Against Ex-Firm's Fraud Claims

By Emily Sawicki (March 16, 2023, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Two North Carolina attorneys have asked a state court judge to slash claims filed by their former employer, Weaver Bennett & Bland PA, alleging they stole clients and employees, on the grounds the firm failed to state a claim for more than half of the allegations contained in its initial complaint....

