Cannabis Water Co. Indicted In $10M 'Pump And Dump' Case

By Ryan Harroff (March 16, 2023, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A cannabis-infused water maker and six individuals are accused of fraudulently manipulating the company's stock prices and making $10 million in illicit profits in part by duping over 200 northern Ohioans out of $219,000, according to a federal indictment unsealed Thursday....

