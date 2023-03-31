SEC Keeps Heat On Cos. Seeking To Bar Investor Proposals

By Sarah Jarvis (March 30, 2023, 11:26 PM EDT) -- Activist shareholders are notching victories this year in their quest to put public companies on the spot about hot-button topics like climate change and abortion now that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has tightened what it allows businesses to exclude from their proxy statements....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS