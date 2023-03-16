2nd Circ. Says Insurer Didn't Err In Nixing Long-Term Benefits

By Emmy Freedman (March 16, 2023, 3:50 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit refused Thursday to reinstate a former mental health clinic worker's lawsuit accusing Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Co. of wrongfully denying her long-term disability benefits, finding the insurer didn't act out of turn when it turned off the spigot....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS