Surescripts, FTC 'Ought To Be Talking Again,' Judge Says

By Bryan Koenig (March 16, 2023, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge suggested Thursday that the Federal Trade Commission go back to the negotiating table in a case alleging Surescripts uses exclusive contract terms to maintain a monopoly in e-prescriptions, because the company is phasing out the loyalty programs at the heart of those allegations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS