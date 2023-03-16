Casino Game Co. Financiers Move For $5.8M Conn. Judgment

By Brian Steele (March 16, 2023, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut-based company that develops software for electronic casino and lottery games failed to appear in a lawsuit filed by a coalition of lenders and hasn't paid a penny toward the $5.8 million default judgment that resulted, according to a motion filed by the plaintiffs in state court....

