Judge Slams Feds' Bid To Pause Voyager Ch. 11 Deal

By Aislinn Keely (March 16, 2023, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge denied a government request to pause the confirmation of cryptocurrency lender Voyager Digital's Chapter 11 plan pending the outcome of its appeal to overturn the plan's approval, saying the government has exaggerated and mischaracterized his decision....

