Insurer Improperly Depreciated Labor In Hail Claim, Suit Says

By Riley Murdock (March 17, 2023, 2:54 PM EDT) -- The owner of a Wisconsin shopping center told a state federal court that The Phoenix Insurance Co. improperly withheld the costs of labor needed to repair hail damage to its property, leading to a smaller payment than the company was entitled to....

