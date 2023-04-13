Dan Snyder Saga Nears End With $6.05B Sale Of Commanders

By David Steele (April 13, 2023, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Embattled Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has reached an agreement to sell the NFL team for a record $6.05 billion to a group featuring Apollo Global Management LLC co-founder Josh Harris and NBA legend Magic Johnson, marking the end of a monthslong saga in which Snyder and the organization were investigated by multiple entities over allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct and financial improprieties....

