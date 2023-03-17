Insurer Can Bring Suit To Avoid Covering Rape Claims

By Josh Liberatore (March 17, 2023, 9:55 PM EDT) -- An insurer may bring a declaratory judgment action seeking to avoid covering a day care owner whose son raped a child, a Missouri federal judge ruled, finding the dispute is ripe even though no underlying suit has been filed against the owner. ...

