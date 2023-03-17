Landscaper's H-2B Worker Bid Flops Over Missing Info

By Alyssa Aquino (March 17, 2023, 3:50 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Labor appeals board nixed a Minnesota landscaper's migrant worker application, after finding that the company completely ignored a request for information explaining its relationship to a similarly named business with its own pending foreign worker request....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS