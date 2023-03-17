Satanists Bedeviled In Effort To Depose Boston Mayor

By Chris Villani (March 17, 2023, 11:35 AM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Thursday said a Satanic temple suing Boston for the right to pray at city council meetings will not be able to depose Mayor Michelle Wu, expressing confusion over the temple's approach to the case....

