Texas Appeals Court Zaps Winter Storm Power Pricing Rules

By Madeline Lyskawa (March 17, 2023, 3:05 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court on Friday rescinded the state's Public Utility Commission's emergency pricing order stemming from deadly Winter Storm Uri in February 2021, saying the commission exceeded its authority in setting a single price for electricity at the market cap....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS