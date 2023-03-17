Fake-ID Offense Isn't 'Continuing,' Immigration Officer Says

By Micah Danney (March 17, 2023, 9:59 PM EDT) -- An immigration hearing officer has issued a precedential decision reducing a Mexican man's fines for using a fraudulent document to obtain employment in the U.S., reversing an administrative judge's ruling that the fraud applied to the duration of his employment....

