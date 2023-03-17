Sen. Cruz Asks SVB, SF Fed If 'Woke' Priorities Led To Failure

By Katryna Perera (March 17, 2023, 9:14 PM EDT) -- U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz said he's investigating the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and its oversight by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, and whether it may have been due to a fixation on "woke" environmental, social and governance practices at the expense of its fundamental risk management responsibilities....

