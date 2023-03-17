USDA Accused Of Shrugging Off Stolen SNAP Benefits

By Ryan Harroff (March 17, 2023, 6:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture wrongly refuses to reimburse beneficiaries of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program when their benefits are stolen by criminals using credit card skimmer devices, according to a proposed class action filed in Ohio federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS