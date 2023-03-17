IP Hires: DLA Piper, Copyright Office, Hogan Lovells, Dentons

By Tiffany Hu (March 17, 2023, 6:41 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper has bolstered its intellectual property and technology practice group with a team of 30 former Dentons attorneys, and the U.S. Copyright Office has tapped a longtime government official to be the agency's first deputy director of operations. Here are the details on these and other notable hires....

