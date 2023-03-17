La. Justices Reverse Rare Policyholder Virus Coverage Win

By Ben Zigterman (March 17, 2023, 9:07 PM EDT) -- The Louisiana Supreme Court affirmed a trial court's judgment against a New Orleans restaurant seeking coverage for its COVID-19-related losses in a closely watched decision that reversed a rare state appellate court decision in favor of a policyholder....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS