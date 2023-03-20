SEC Says Mass. Money Manager Hid Annuity Commissions

By Brian Dowling (March 20, 2023, 1:13 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts investment adviser kept his clients in the dark about the lucrative up-front commissions he made on their insurance annuities, violating his fiduciary duty through a "pattern of deception" to hide the incentives, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has said in a civil enforcement action....

