Fla. Nonprofits Say Chubb Won't Cover Debt From DOL Probe

By Carolina Bolado (March 17, 2023, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Two Florida nonprofit job placement programs sued a pair of Chubb subsidiaries on Friday for allegedly failing to indemnify them in a U.S. Department of Labor investigation that found they owed the federal government $4.3 million because their former CEO falsified records....

