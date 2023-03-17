Forum Hears Zoom Mediations Stay Popular As COVID Wanes

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 17, 2023, 11:54 PM EDT) -- Lawyers and federal judges who work on class actions touted the benefits of Zoom mediations at a San Diego conference, saying the outcomes have matched in-person mediations and noting demand for such sessions hasn't diminished since the height of the pandemic....

