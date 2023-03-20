CFPB Says High Court Review Shouldn't Halt TransUnion Case

By Caleb Symons (March 20, 2023, 6:30 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau wants a Chicago federal judge to let it move forward with an enforcement case against TransUnion even as the U.S. Supreme Court considers the agency's legality, saying a pause would allow for more misconduct by the credit reporting giant....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS