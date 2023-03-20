2 Firms Guide Norway Biz's $33M Buy Of AGR From Akastor

By Dawood Fakhir (March 20, 2023, 4:34 PM GMT) -- ABL Group ASA on Monday said it has agreed to acquire AGR AS, an engineering consultancy and software company, from oil-services investment company Akastor ASA for 352.9 million Norwegian kroner ($33 million) to support its digitalization and decarbonization plans....

