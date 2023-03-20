Judge Tosses TM Suit Against Addiction Treatment Center

By Jasmin Jackson (March 20, 2023, 4:05 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Tacoma, Washington, has agreed to ax a medical clinic's trademark suit against an addiction treatment center in the Evergreen State over purported consumer confusion surrounding their branding, finding that the marks at issue are "notably" different....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS