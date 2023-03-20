High Court Turns Away Ex-P&G Worker's Gender Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson (March 20, 2023, 12:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to take up a former Procter & Gamble worker's challenge to the Eleventh Circuit's dismissal of her sex discrimination suit despite her argument that the circuit court botched its analysis of whether bias factored into her firing....

