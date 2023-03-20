Illumina Says Icahn Nominees Would 'Damage' Core Business

By Al Barbarino (March 20, 2023, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Life sciences company Illumina on Monday dismissed Carl Icahn's efforts to install his hand-picked nominees to the company's board, claiming they would do nothing to "accelerate the legal and regulatory processes" related to its acquisition of Grail Inc. and would only "damage Illumina's core business." ...

