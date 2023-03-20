'Racist Threat' Reporting Cost Ex-Principal His Job, Suit Says

By Kelcey Caulder (March 20, 2023, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A former principal has filed suit against a Georgia school district, members of its board of education and its former superintendent, alleging that he faced racial discrimination while employed there and was told his contract would be terminated three days after reporting a lynching threat....

