Next Steps For Counsel Under Latest DOJ Disclosure Policy

By Jeffrey Bornstein and Roxanne Vorkoeper (March 23, 2023, 1:48 PM EDT) -- With fiery rhetoric and new policies rewarding transparency as well as early and complete self-reporting, the U.S. Department of Justice and the nation's U.S. attorneys are making it clear that corporate crime strikes at the heart of our nation, and needs to be addressed as a matter of national security....

