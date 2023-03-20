UAW Monitor Rejects Election Protest As Runoff Nears End

By Tim Ryan (March 20, 2023, 9:32 PM EDT) -- An independent monitor overseeing the United Auto Workers said there is "no basis" at this time to grant President Ray Curry's challenge to a still-pending runoff to determine the union's next president, as a challenger candidate appears poised to take over the union in its first-ever direct election....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS