4th Circ. Says Developer Missed Opportunity To Sue City

By Faith Williams (March 20, 2023, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit has affirmed a North Carolina lower court's order denying housing developer Epcon Homestead's suit against a North Carolina city over more than $800,000 in fees because the company filed it after the statute of limitations had run out....

