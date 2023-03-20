Ex-Cozen Atty Gets 1-Year Suspension For Insider Trading

By James Boyle (March 20, 2023, 3:55 PM EDT) -- A former Cozen O'Connor attorney's use of private information to buy stock in a company before a merger was announced has earned him a $20,000 fine, the loss of his partnership at the firm and now a one-year suspension of his license to practice in Pennsylvania....

