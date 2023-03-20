Ohio Hospital Urges Court To Toss Ex-CEO's Firing Claims

By Beverly Banks (March 20, 2023, 8:16 PM EDT) -- Cleveland's public hospital system and its board of trustees asked a state judge to dismiss retaliation and intimidation claims from its former president and CEO, who was fired last year after an investigation found he gave himself close to $2 million in bonuses....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS