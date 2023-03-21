Yahoo Finance Infringes Social Media Patent, Suit Says

By Brian Steele (March 20, 2023, 9:29 PM EDT) -- InvesTrex LLC, the patent holder for an "investor social networking website," continued its litigation spree in Delaware federal court with a lawsuit against Yahoo Inc., the latest entity that it accuses of ripping off the idea for a platform that lets users sign up to chat about financial instruments while tracking data such as stock prices....

