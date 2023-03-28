Publisher Fights Libel Suit Over Stolen Vatican Funds Stories

By Silvia Martelli (March 28, 2023, 5:37 PM BST) -- The publisher of an Italian newspaper has hit back at a financier's libel suit, arguing that it had evidence to "strongly suspect" that he orchestrated a €454 million ($492 million) property fraud when the Vatican bought a landmark building in London....

