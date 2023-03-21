Justices Won't Hear Terraform Appeal Over SEC Subpoenas

By Jessica Corso (March 20, 2023, 8:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal brought by cryptocurrency company Terraform Labs and CEO Do Kwon, leaving intact a lower court ruling that the pair comply with subpoenas issued as part of a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation....

