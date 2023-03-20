Cannabis REIT Hit With Shareholder Derivative Action

By Katryna Perera (March 20, 2023, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Several executives and officers of a real estate investment trust in the cannabis sector have been hit with an investor derivative suit in Maryland federal court alleging that they breached their fiduciary duties by failing to conduct proper due diligence on a major tenant that turned out to be an alleged Ponzi scheme....

