GOP Reps. Accuse Mayorkas Of Hiding Migrant Release Data

By Micah Danney (March 20, 2023, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Republicans on a House committee for government oversight pressed the Biden administration on Monday to explain how it screens noncitizens who cross the southern border unlawfully, saying public data obscures a lack of vetting of migrants' persecution claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS