Wells Fargo To Face Trimmed Suit Over Alleged Ponzi Scheme

By Emily Sawicki (March 21, 2023, 1:13 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal judge found alleged Ponzi scheme victims who were told their investments would be secured in a Wells Fargo attorney trust account failed to state a claim for negligence against the bank, but denied its attempts to toss other allegations in the proposed class action....

