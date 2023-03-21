SG Makes Faint Appeal To Have Justices Drop Election Case

By Jimmy Hoover (March 20, 2023, 8:03 PM EDT) -- U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar told the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday that it should probably dismiss the closely-watched election case that has been awaiting decision since December, saying, if perhaps faint-heartedly, that recent developments in North Carolina's top court caution against ruling on the controversial legal theory at the center of the case....

