6th Circ. Partly Revives Ethics Atty's Wrongful Firing Suit

By Patrick Hoff (March 20, 2023, 9:37 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit said Monday that a trial court was right to toss a former ethics attorney's wrongful termination claims against Tennessee's Board of Professional Responsibility, finding the board had immunity as a government body, but said the court's granting immunity to his former boss was an error....

