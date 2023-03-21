Texas Power Market Faces 'Chaos' After Pricing Order Axed

By Keith Goldberg (March 21, 2023, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court's invalidation of emergency power pricing orders enacted two years ago in the wake of Winter Storm Uri threatens to throw the Lone Star State's electricity market into turmoil and create multibillion-dollar legal and regulatory headaches, experts say....

