Colorado Biopharma Co. Settles Stock Split, Share Award Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (March 20, 2023, 9:26 PM EDT) -- Biopharmaceutical venture Aytu BioPharma Inc. and its shareholders have tentatively settled two Delaware Chancery Court suits accusing the company's CEO and four directors of wrongly awarding themselves more than $10 million in shares while ignoring limits on incentive payouts....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS