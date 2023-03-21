Chubb Says Coverage Not Yet Triggered In Ecolab Injury Suits

By Hope Patti (March 21, 2023, 1:30 PM EDT) -- A Chubb unit said its coverage is not yet available to Ecolab Inc. for dozens of suits that claim the company's cleaning products caused injuries, telling a Minnesota federal court that coverage is not triggered under the umbrella policies until all relevant underlying insurance is exhausted....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS